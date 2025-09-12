CP Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as 15th Vice President of India today

Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu today, 12 September.

Officials said former Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishanan will be sworn in as the next vice president at a ceremony at 10 AM. at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Radhakrishnan, the 67-year-old National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating B Sudershan Reddy, the joint opposition INDIA bloc nominee, by 152 votes.

Radhakrishnan bagged 452 votes against the Opposition INDIA bloc nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy's 300 votes, amid indications of cross-voting in favour of the victorious candidate.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then-incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on 21 July.

The victory of Radhakrishnan, 67, a seasoned politician from Tamil Nadu with RSS roots since childhood and decades-long stint first in the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, was a foregone conclusion due to the ruling alliance's numerical edge in the House.

The BJP-led NDA had 427 MPs on paper, plus the support of the YSRCP’s 11 MPs. Some MPs representing smaller parties also backed him. This made Radhakrishnan’s victory a foregone conclusion, way above the halfway mark of 377.

After his election as the Vice President, Radhakrishnan demitted office of Governor of Maharashtra on Thursday.

President Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, an official statement issued by the President's office said.