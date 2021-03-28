CPCB asks sewage water treatment plants to adopt Covid-19 precautions

“We are already conducting surveillance of SARS CoV2 virus in biomedical waste and wastewater. We have recently observed that viral RNA is found in sewage water and there is a high possibility in biomedical waste too. However, currently there is no evidence that virus transmission occurs through sewage, but if that is, which we still may not know, the workers in the sewage treatment plants may be highly susceptible to the infection, we have asked the sewage treatment plants to provide all preventive gear to the workers ranging from Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, coveralls, gloves and face shields to protect them from covid-19," said T. K. Joshi, member, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) task force on air pollution and health.