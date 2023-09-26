comScore
Business News/ News / India/  CPCB recruitment 2023: Here is how to apply online for 74 Consultant posts
CPCB recruitment 2023: Here is how to apply online for 74 Consultant posts

 1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:42 PM IST Livemint

The CPCB has invited applications for the post of consultants on contractual basis under National Clean Air Programme. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 10

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of NCAP consultants-A, B and C (Photo: Shutterstock)Premium
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of NCAP consultants-A, B and C

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a statutory organization under Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate, has invited applications for the post of consultants on contractual basis under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 10. The place of interview is Delhi. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cpcb.nic.in.

CPCB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of NCAP consultants-A, B and C

Essential Qualifications: 

Consultant 'A': Consultants should have (i) Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/Technology/ Science or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/Technology with good knowledge of M.S. Office (ii) experience in the field of Environmental Pollution management/control for a period of more than 3 and upto 5 years.

Consultant ‘B’: Consultants should have (i) Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology /Science or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology with good knowledge of M.S. Office (ii) experience in the field of Environmental Pollution management/ control for a period of more than 5 and upto 10 years.

Consultant ‘C’: Consultants should have (i) Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology / Science or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology or Ph.D in the field of Environmental Science/Engineering/Technology and (ii) experience in the field of Environmental Pollution

Age limit: The maximum age limit for all the candidates should be 65 years as on 1 September 2023.

Application fee: There is no application fee for any post

Remuneration of Posts: Consolidated in Rupees per month

Consultant ‘A’: Rs. 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty Thousands only)

Consultant ‘B’: Rs. 80,000/- (Rupees Eighty Thousands only)

Consultant ‘C’: Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only)          

CPCB recruitment 2023: To apply for the positions visit the official website at cpcb.nic.in

On the homepage, go to top right and click on the Jobs

A new window will open, next, click on the “CPCB invites online Applications on Contract Basis under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) (Advt. No .03/NCAP/2023-Admin.(R)"

A new window will open, go to the new user registration and click

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the apply link given in the pdf

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 07:42 PM IST
