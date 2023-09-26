CPCB recruitment 2023: Here is how to apply online for 74 Consultant posts

CPCB recruitment 2023: Here is how to apply online for 74 Consultant posts1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:42 PM IST
The CPCB has invited applications for the post of consultants on contractual basis under National Clean Air Programme. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 10
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a statutory organization under Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate, has invited applications for the post of consultants on contractual basis under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
