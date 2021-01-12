OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CPI inflation eases to 4.59% in December; IIP contracts 1.9% in November
FILE PHOTO: A vendor sells vegetables at a retail market in Kolkata, India, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A vendor sells vegetables at a retail market in Kolkata, India, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo (REUTERS)

CPI inflation eases to 4.59% in December; IIP contracts 1.9% in November

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 05:37 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Retail inflation was 6.93% in Nov 2020; food inflation declined to 3.41% in Dec in 2020, compared to 9.5% in the previous month
  • Manufacturing sector output shrank by 1.7% in Nov 2020, while mining output shrank 7.3%

New Delhi: Consumer Price Index inflation eased to 4.59% in December 2020 as compared to 6.93% in November and 7.35% in December 2019, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Tuesday. The rise in prices in October had been the sharpest since May 2014 when the inflation peaked to 7.61%. Retail inflation showed signs of easing in December, led by easing prices of some food items.

Food inflation declined to 3.41% in December in 2020, compared to 9.5% in the previous month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
'Our agitation will go on as usual. All the members of this Committee are pro-govt and had been justifying the laws of the government,' say farmer leaders

All members of SC-appointed panel are pro-govt, agitation will continue: Farmer leaders

4 min read . 06:39 PM IST
Army Chief General M M Naravane addresses during the Army Day annual press conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Collusive threat from China and Pak to India can't be ignored: Army chief

3 min read . 06:37 PM IST
Piyush Goyal in October, 2019 inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata’s East-West Metro corridor

Kolkata East-West Metro: Sealdah flyover to be closed for four days this week

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
Farmers sit at the site during their ongoing protest against new farm laws

Submit recommendations within 2 months of first sitting: SC to 4-member panel on farm laws

2 min read . 06:29 PM IST

The Index of Industrial Production contracted 1.9% in November 2020 as against revised growth of 4.2% in October 2020 and growth of 2.1% in November 2019, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.

The contraction in India's industrial output is due to contraction in mining and manufacturing sectors. The manufacturing sector witnessed contraction of 1.7% as compared to growth of 3% a year ago, while the mining sector saw contraction of 7.3% in November 2020 as against growth of 1.9% in November 2019. Meanwhile, power generation grew 3.5%.

Inflation in India, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has continuously been above RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the past eight months until November. To be sure, inflation peaked in October to 7.61% and had fallen to 6.93% in November.

In October 2020, India’s industrial output had risen for the second straight month after six months of contraction.




Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout