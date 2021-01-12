CPI inflation eases to 4.59% in December; IIP contracts 1.9% in November

CPI inflation eases to 4.59% in December; IIP contracts 1.9% in November1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 05:37 PM IST
- Retail inflation was 6.93% in Nov 2020; food inflation declined to 3.41% in Dec in 2020, compared to 9.5% in the previous month
- Manufacturing sector output shrank by 1.7% in Nov 2020, while mining output shrank 7.3%
New Delhi: Consumer Price Index inflation eased to 4.59% in December 2020 as compared to 6.93% in November and 7.35% in December 2019, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Tuesday. The rise in prices in October had been the sharpest since May 2014 when the inflation peaked to 7.61%. Retail inflation showed signs of easing in December, led by easing prices of some food items.
Food inflation declined to 3.41% in December in 2020, compared to 9.5% in the previous month.
All members of SC-appointed panel are pro-govt, agitation will continue: Farmer leaders4 min read . 06:39 PM IST
Collusive threat from China and Pak to India can't be ignored: Army chief3 min read . 06:37 PM IST
Kolkata East-West Metro: Sealdah flyover to be closed for four days this week1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
Submit recommendations within 2 months of first sitting: SC to 4-member panel on farm laws2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
The Index of Industrial Production contracted 1.9% in November 2020 as against revised growth of 4.2% in October 2020 and growth of 2.1% in November 2019, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.
The contraction in India's industrial output is due to contraction in mining and manufacturing sectors. The manufacturing sector witnessed contraction of 1.7% as compared to growth of 3% a year ago, while the mining sector saw contraction of 7.3% in November 2020 as against growth of 1.9% in November 2019. Meanwhile, power generation grew 3.5%.
Inflation in India, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has continuously been above RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the past eight months until November. To be sure, inflation peaked in October to 7.61% and had fallen to 6.93% in November.
In October 2020, India’s industrial output had risen for the second straight month after six months of contraction.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.