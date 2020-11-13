CPI inflation inches up in Oct

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation shot up to a worrying 7.61% in October, well above the central bank’s comfort zone, fuelled by a spike in food prices, official data showed on Thursday.

Retail inflation for September was revised to 7.27% from the earlier reported 7.34%. Food price inflation quickened to 11.07% in October from 10.68% the month before as vegetables, fish, egg, meat and oils witnessed sustained price rise, showed data issued by the statistics ministry on Thursday.

Rising inflation could pose a headache for policymakers at a time the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are trying to bolster an economic recovery by improving liquidity. Experts said persistent high inflation could have an impact on the trajectory of RBI’s policy rates or trigger steps to limit liquidity. The surge in inflation comes as official data for September showed on Thursday that industrial activity was beginning to post a small growth over a weak base.

The spike in food inflation is in spite of the favourable base effect and an abundant Kharif harvest. Fresh arrivals in the market are expected to help cool off prices in the near term.

Inflation is getting more generalized with food items, in particular, pushing up overall inflation. The reasons are a prolonged monsoon and destruction of crops in the Deccan area, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings Ltd.

An increase in fuel costs, prompted by higher taxes, has kept transport inflation on the higher side, while service providers have increased rates as they have to operate with lower capacity utilization, said Sabnavis. Inflation will remain elevated for the next few months, which gives no scope to RBI to lower rates further this year, he said, adding that the central bank’s action will be through the liquidity route from now on.

Supply disruption created due to the pandemic and unseasonal rain in some pockets of the country has fuelled inflation, said Nish Bhatt, founder and chief executive officer of Millwood Kane International, an investment consultancy.

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via