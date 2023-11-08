CPI inflation likely at 4.8% in Oct: Poll
Summary
- A sub-5% inflation print will be welcome news for the Reserve Bank of India, which recently stated that it will remain “extra vigilant” on inflation and reinforced its commitment to keep inflation below 4%.
New Delhi: India’s retail inflation likely cooled to 4.8% in October from 5% in September as food inflation continued to ease, according to a Mint poll of 17 economists. However, economists warned that vegetable prices still pose an upside risk to their forecasts.