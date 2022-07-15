The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation stays above RBI's comfort zone even in June at 7.01%. Although, inflation moderated slightly compared to the previous month's 7.04%, however, remained elevated. RBI had hiked the repo rate by 90 basis points in the last two months to tame inflationary pressure. This monsoon season can bring much-needed relief to the country's inflationary pressure. Currently, the monsoon has been 'normal' and 'above normal' in many regions of India. If monsoon stays on track this season, then CPI inflation is likely to come below 6% by November 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}