In June 2022, CPI inflation stood at 7.01% compared to 7.01% in May. Inflation was at its peak of 7.79% in April month. The consumer price stood at 6.26% in June last year. Inflation has stayed above RBI's upper limit of 6% for the sixth consecutive month.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation stays above RBI's comfort zone even in June at 7.01%. Although, inflation moderated slightly compared to the previous month's 7.04%, however, remained elevated. RBI had hiked the repo rate by 90 basis points in the last two months to tame inflationary pressure. This monsoon season can bring much-needed relief to the country's inflationary pressure. Currently, the monsoon has been 'normal' and 'above normal' in many regions of India. If monsoon stays on track this season, then CPI inflation is likely to come below 6% by November 2022.
Meanwhile, food inflation moderated to 7.75% in June compared to 7.97% in May and 8.09% in April this year.
According to the ICICI Securities report, the broader food & beverages category (CFPI plus prepared meals/snacks/sweets and non-alcoholic beverages) reported 7.56% YoY inflation. Vegetables (+17.37% YoY), meat and fish (+8.61% YoY), and oil & fats (+9.36% YoY) were the main contributors to food inflation, while the key category of cereals (+5.66% YoY) was better contained. Among non-food categories, fuel & light remained a key contributor – up 10.39% YoY in Jun’22 – but inflation was also high in clothing and footwear (+9.52% YoY). Housing (+3.23% YoY) and the large miscellaneous category (with a weight of 28.32% in the CPI) saw more modest inflation (+6.28% YoY), helped by modest inflation in education (4.51% YoY) and health (5.47% YoY).
RBI is an inflation trajectory central bank, and has thereby, increased its policy repo rate by 40% basis points in May followed by another hike of 50 basis points in June. The policy repo rate currently stands at 4.90%.
Prasenjit K. Basu, chief economist at ICICI Securities said, with the monsoon on track nationally, vegetable prices should moderate over the next couple of months. The prolonged dry spell across central and eastern UP, Bihar, and southern West Bengal threaten the rain-fed rice crop. Ample stockpiles should enable rice prices to be contained, but a revival of the monsoon across that region is key to reducing farmer distress across a populous region.
Notably, the first five weeks of monsoon have been favorable with normal or above-normal rain across southern, western, north-western, and north-eastern India – about three-fourths of the country.
"Rainfall across India is consequently at normal levels for this stage of the monsoon. This augurs well for a moderation in food prices by Oct-Nov’22 as the Kharif harvest comes in, with vegetable inflation likely to moderate sooner. One risk factor with the pattern of rainfall in the past month is that Uttar Pradesh (central and eastern) and Bihar have received severely deficient rain thus far," Basu said.
Further, the economist added that these are rain-fed (rather than irrigated) rice-producing regions. While India has ample foodgrain (and specifically rice) stocks to stabilise cereal prices, the risk of a setback to the rice crop will remain until the monsoon delivers substantially more rain in UP, Bihar, and central and southern West Bengal.
Basu said, "Our baseline scenario remains for headline CPI inflation to moderate below 6% YoY by Nov’22 as the Kharif harvest arrives, and Brent crude prices edge down to the US$80-90/bbl level in OctDec’22 (Q3FY23)."
The Economist continues to believe RBI will raise the repo rate to 5.5% (another 60bp), with a heightened risk of front-loading the hikes (rather than gradual increases until Oct’22). Basu added that the combination of higher policy rates, and an easing of global supply constraints on crude-oil and edible oils, should allow CPI inflation to edge below 6% YoY as the kharif harvest arrives in Nov’22.
