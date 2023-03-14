CPI inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.44% in Feb; April rate hike probable3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:19 AM IST
- The government has sold 2.8 million tonnes of wheat in the open market from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) stock, which has helped to some extent in controlling the prices of wheat.
In February, the consumer price index (CPI) showed a slight decrease in retail inflation, but it still stayed above the 6% level for the second consecutive month. This indicates that prices for various goods and services remained high across most categories. As a result, there is a higher possibility of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increasing interest rates in its upcoming policy review in April.
