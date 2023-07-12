CPI inflation rises higher-than-estimates to 4.81% in June 2023; food inflation jumps to 4.49%2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 05:44 PM IST
India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation rises for the first time in five months to 4.81% in June 2023. Also, the rise in inflation is higher than the street's expectations of 4.58%, nevertheless, the CPI print is still below RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%. CPI was pushed higher than expected due to a less supportive base and the onset of a surge in vegetable prices. Food inflation spiked to 4.49% in June.
