CPI leader Chandu Naik shot dead during morning walk in Hyderabad's Malakpet; family gives names of six suspects

A Telangana CPI leader was killed when unidentified men opened fire on him during his morning walk in Hyderabad's Malakpet on Tuesday, 15 July, police said.

The assailants came in a car, opened fire on Chandu Naik (47), a state council member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), while he was on a morning walk near a park at 7.30 AM. After they shot multiple rounds, he died on the spot, a senior police official told PTI.

The accused then fled the scene. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) S Chaitanya Kumar, citing preliminary investigation, told reporters that at least three to four persons were involved in the firing targeting Naik.

Police said that a previous enmity stemming from a land dispute seems to be the reason behind the killing.

Cops recover 3 fired rounds & 2 unfired rounds According to the PTI report, police recovered three fired rounds and two unfired rounds from the spot. Based on these, it seems only one weapon was used in the firing. However, a police official said, further investigation is on.

He said police were verifying the routes of the car in which the assailants came. CCTV footage in the area was also being analysed to identify the suspects. The official further said an old rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the attack.

“The (attack) seems to be over a land issue. He was having a disagreement with some people,” police said, adding three persons have emerged as prime suspects. Police are trying to elicit more information from them.

Ten teams were formed to investigate the murder and nab the accused, police said. Chandu Naik was an accused in a murder case, which was registered at LB Nagar Police Station here in 2022, police said.

No complaint was lodged by the victim regarding any threat to his life, they added.

‘Someone called him and shot him’ Naik's brother, Jaipal, told PTI that somebody had called his brother and shot him. He also said that he has filed a case against one suspect and has given the names of six people to the police.

“He (Chandu Naik) went for a morning walk at around 7:30 AM. Someone called him and shot him. He never said anything to us about any conflict. He didn’t even have any clue that this would happen… We have filed a case against the person we suspect. I have given the names of six people," Jaipal said.