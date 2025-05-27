Encounter: Maoist commander killed, rebel with ₹15 lakh bounty injured by security forces in Jharkhand

Security forces in Jharkhand have killed a commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in the state's Palamu district late on May 26, a senior police official told PTI.

The officer added that another “red rebel”, who is wanted for a bounty of ₹15 lakh, has also been injured in the encounter. Police found a number of weapons, including a self-loading rifle, in searches after the gunfight concluded, they said.

What Happened? According to the police, the encounter occured between security forces and Maoists near Sitachuan area of Palamu district between Mohammadganj and Hydernagar police station limits late on May 26.

“The body of a CPI (Maoist) has been recovered, following an intense gunfight between the security forces and red rebels in Palamu. The identification process is on,” Palamu DIG YS Ramesh told PTI.

According to another police official, the killed top Maoist commander was Tulsi Bhuniyan; while the injured bounty rebel is maoist Nitesh Yadav. He added that Yadav received a bullet injury.

However, Ramesh said it is yet to be verified.