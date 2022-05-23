CPI MP asks Railway Minister to restore rail fare concession for senior citizens

“The Indian Railways was established with the primary purpose of providing citizens of India with an economical and efficient mode of transport. Over the years, over 50 categories of citizens, including senior citizens, were afforded concessions in order to make their travel affordable. However, with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, these concessions were halted in the name of safety and prevention, with the implicit belief that they would resume after the pandemic abated and the country opened up again. Unfortunately, the Government has used the Covid-19 pandemic to permanently remove these concessions, much to the detriment of the people of India. With over 7 crore senior citizens using the Railways between March 2020-2022, the impact of the withdrawal of concessions is significant," the MP further added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}