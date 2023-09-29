CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to PM Modi, seek clearance of employees' salaries who built ISRO equipment
Apart from this, Viswam also mentioned the struggles the employees of HEC are facing, who are waiting for their salaries for last 20 months.
Expressing his concern over the plight of more than 3,000 employees of Ranchi-based Heavy Engineering Corporation, the Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Binoy Viswam wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 September and sought clearance of employees' salaries for past 20 months, reported Times of India.