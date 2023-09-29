Expressing his concern over the plight of more than 3,000 employees of Ranchi-based Heavy Engineering Corporation, the Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Binoy Viswam wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 September and sought clearance of employees' salaries for past 20 months, reported Times of India .

In the letter, Viswam wrote, as quoted by TOI, "I am writing this to express my concern about the plight of over 3,000 employees of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) who have not received their salaries for the past 20 months. HEC is one of India's oldest and ablest Public Sector Units which has played a crucial role in India's space program with years of critical service to the nation, including manufacturing of the launch pad for the much celebrated Chandrayaan-III."

Apart from this, Viswam also mentioned the struggles the employees of HEC are facing. He cited the absence of a full-time chairman-cum-managing director for the delay in salary.

"Despite their contributions, the employees of HEC are now struggling to make ends meet. Many of them have been forced to take on part-time jobs as autorickshaw drivers, street vendors, and daily wage laborers to support their families. Some have tad draw their provident fund and take on loans to get by. The delay in salary payment is due to several factors including the absence of a full-time chairman-cum-managing director," he said.

"However, workers who have made invaluable contributions to the country are suffering for no fault of their own should not be acceptable. These employees have worked hard to build India's space program and other important industrial infrastructure. It is a disgrace that they are now being forced to live in penury and uncertainty," he added.

Requesting PM Modi to intervene in the matter urgently, Viswam sought HEC employees to be paid their salaries in full and on time.

"The government must also provide a financial package to help them tide over this difficult period and also take steps to ensure that HEC is revived. It is important to remember that these employees are the backbone of India's industrial sector and play a crucial role in the country's development," he wrote.

