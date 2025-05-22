CPI ‘strongly’ condemns ‘cold-blooded’ killing of Maoist leader Basavaraju - ‘dangerous pattern of state violence’

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has ‘strongly’ condemned the ‘cold-blooded’ killing of a senior Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, along with 26 others who in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on 21 May . The party called it “yet another instance of extrajudicial action” carried out under the guise of counterinsurgency operations and demaned a judicial probe into the incident.

“These killings not only point to a dangerous pattern of state violence but also expose the ongoing marginalisation of Adivasi communities in the region. Time and again, these communities are caught in the crossfire of a conflict they did not initiate, and are treated as collateral in operations marked by impunity,” CPI general secretary D Raja said in a post on X.

Basavaraju killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region Security forces on 21 May said to have achieved ‘historic success’ as a top Maoist leader, Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, was killed along with 27 Naxalites in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The encounter took place in dense forests of Abhujmad on the tri-junction of Narayanpur-Bijapur-Dantewada districts.

Raja said the repeated use of lethal force instead of lawful arrest raises serious concerns about the “state’s commitment to democratic norms and the rule of law.”

“If the authorities had credible intelligence about the whereabouts of the leader, why was a legal arrest not pursued? Why was due process—guaranteed by the Constitution—so blatantly ignored,” he said sharing the party's press note.

“CPI demands an independent judicial inquiry into this episode and the entire Operation Kagar. The people of Chhattisgarh—and India at large—deserve to know the truth,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded security forces for ‘neutralising’ 27 dreaded Maoists, including their top commander.

Who was Nambala Keshava Rao? -Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, 60 was the general secretary of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

-He was known by several names such as Gaganna, Basavraj, Prakash, Krishna, Vijay, Keshav, Raju and Umesh.

-He was among the most wanted Maoists by the NIA.

-He hailed from the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

-Basavaraju graduated from REC Warangal.

Justice must be served, and the dignity and rights of Adivasi lives must be upheld.

“A landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces have neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, topmost leader, and the backbone of the Naxal movement,” said Amit Shah in a post on X

