CPI(M) leader booked for remarks against women. What did he say?

A CPI(M) leader, Sayid Ali Majeed, has been booked for making derogatory comments about women during a political rally, sparking outrage and a police investigation after complaints from an IUML activist.

Published16 Dec 2025, 02:19 PM IST
A case has been registered against a local leader of the ruling CPI(M), who had allegedly made remarks against women while speaking at a meeting here, police said on Tuesday.

Tirurangadi police booked Sayid Ali Majeed on Monday based on a complaint by Jameela, an activist of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Majeed was elected as a panchayat member in the recent civic polls.

The speech made by Majeed at Kodakkal here on Sunday went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism online.

According to the FIR, the accused slandered the complainant and her women colleagues of the party, using objectionable remarks and threatening them by saying that they should enter politics only if they were comfortable listening to this.

He also threatened the women workers of the IUML that they would have to hear such slanders again, the complainant alleged.

In a video telecast by television channels, Majeed, addressing cheering party workers standing atop an open vehicle here, accused IUML of attempting to defeat him using women.

The crowd, in the video, was seen cheering him when he continued making the comments. He was also heard challenging the law enforcers to book him over his remarks.

I challenge the law enforcers to book me over my remarks.

Police registered the case under BNS sections 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 79 (insulting modesty of women).

An investigation is on, and further action would be initiated after that, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)

 
 
