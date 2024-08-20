CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury admitted to Delhi AIIMS. Details here

Sitaram Yechury, the CPI (M) General Secretary has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi, reported ANI.
Initially, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was admitted to the Emergency ward, subsequently he was moved to the ICU.
CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury admitted to AIIMS Delhi. He was first admitted to Emergency ward and then shifted to ICU. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/G3l9ZaKdBL— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024
This a breaking story, please check back for latest updates….
