CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury admitted to Delhi AIIMS. Details here

Sitaram Yechury, the CPI (M) General Secretary has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi, reported ANI. Initially, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was admitted to the Emergency ward, subsequently he was moved to the ICU.

