CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72, family donates body to AIIMS

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness. The senior politician had remained in a critical condition for the past few days after being admitted to AIIMS New Delhi on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. The news has prompted an outpouring of grief with politicians across party lines mourning his demise.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03 pm today, 12th September, at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection which developed complications. We thank the doctors, nursing staff and the Director of the Institute for the excellent treatment and care extended to Comrade Yechury. Details of public viewing and homage will be informed,” the CPI(M) said in a statement on X.

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. A statement from his party on Tuesday said that he remained in the ICU for treatment of an ‘acute respiratory tract infection’. Reports quoting sources indicated on Wednesday that Yechury was under oxygen support with his condition being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. His condition had been listed as “critical but stable” at the time.

“Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief,” wrote Rahul Gandhi on X.

The CPI(M) leader — a significant member of the opposition INDIA bloc — was seen among the political mentors of Gandhi.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic demise of veteran CPM leader, Sitaram Yechury ji. We had many years of working relations in the Parliament. Extending my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers,” wrote Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"Saddened to hear abt the passing of Sitaram Yechury who was a colleague in Parliament with me some years ago. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters,” added former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for the national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” wrote West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Deeply saddened by veteran CPI-M leader, Sitaram Yechury Ji's passing. He was a stalwart who rose from the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in Indian politics. He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party. My heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, and followers. May his soul rest in peace,” added Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The leader, who started from the student's union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as a member of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and went on to become a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) in 1984, got elected to the Politburo in 1992.

He served as a Rajya Sabha MP for 12 years, from 2005 to 2017. He became the fifth general secretary of the CPI(M) at the 21st party congress in Visakhapatnam on April 19, 2015, and took over from Prakash Karat.