The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has invited pre-qualification bids for the construction and maintenance of the executive enclave, which will include the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The ₹1,171 crore project is to be completed in 24 months from the date of handing over of the site, as per the bid document.

The executive enclave is the fifth segment of the Centre’s ambitious ₹13,500 crore redevelopment project. It will comprise the PMO, Cabinet secretariat, and the National Security Council Secretariat, which will be four-storey buildings, plus a two-storey building called India House, to be used for high-level meetings with foreign dignitaries.

Construction companies that will qualify for the pre-qualification bid, which will be opened on 24 November, will be allowed to participate in the financial bid. As per the tender document, the firm that will get the contract will be responsible for the maintenance of the enclave for five years.

Last week, Jharkhand-based Kamladityya Construction Pvt. Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder for construction of the Vice President’s enclave.

