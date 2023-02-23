CR Kesavan resigns from Congress, says party approach not ‘constructive’
CR Kesavan, great-grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, resigned from the Congress party on Thursday, saying that he has not seen any vestiges of the values that made him work for the party with dedication for over two decades.
