Crackdown on Kerala microfinance firm helps expose Ponzi fraud

Popular Finance operated as an NBFC since 1965 offering gold loans. It was forced to stop business activity in 2014 when Reserve Bank of India probe revealed that it was offering fixed deposit products, without authorisation. Popular Finance was a registered moneylender under the Kerala Moneylender’s Act (1958). The Kerala crime branch had filed a chargesheet against the family in 2019. Roy and Rinu were out on bail. The family changed its strategy to dupe people, by tricking them to purchase the shares of their shell companies, offering it as fixed deposits promising high returns. “Using the Popular Finance brand, they got investors to deposit money in the 15 partnership firms and LLPs that acted as shell companies," the police said.