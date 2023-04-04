‘Cracks found on the Gateway of India, Mumbai’, Minister informs Lok Sabha1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:33 PM IST
- On whether the government has received a restoration proposal from the State Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Reddy said the 'government of India has not received any such proposal'
Few cracks were found on the surface of the Gateway of India in Mumbai during an inspection but the overall structure was found to be in a "good state of preservation", Parliament was informed on Monday.
