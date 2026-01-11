Cracks in DMK-Congress alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu election? DMK leader dismisses ‘share in power’ pitch

Senior DMK leader and State Minister I Periyasamy on Sunday rejected the possibility of a coalition government ahead of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly election scheduled for this year. He stated that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remains determined to oppose any power-sharing arrangement with alliance partners.

Speaking to reporters, Periyasamy responded to the Tamil Nadu Congress’s demand for a “share in power” by saying it was the party’s right to raise such a request. However, he made it clear that the DMK has never supported such an arrangement. Emphasising the party’s long-standing position, the Rural Development Minister said, “There had never been a coalition government”, and added that the state has always been governed solely by the DMK, according to PTI.

Advertisement

"There is no doubt about this stand of the party, there will be no coalition government and the chief minister is firm on this stand," he mentioned.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore had recently stated that it was time to discuss “share in power”. CLP leader and Killiyoor (Kanyakumari district) legislator S Rajeshkumar had also advocated for a coalition government. Congress party in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, questioned whether any political party "will say that they don't want the power; then we should name ourselves as NGO."

Stalin confident of securing over 200 seats in assembly election M K Stalin on Saturday expressed confidence that his party-led alliance would secure well over 200 of the 234 Assembly constituencies in the polls scheduled for March-April this year. Speaking at a harvest festival 'Pongal' event, Stalin noted that people from various parties, including some in the BJP, acknowledge that no one can work like the DMK cadres.

Advertisement

Stalin stated, "With that confidence, we are celebrating the Pongal festival. At this time of celebrating Pongal, I convey my Pongal greetings to all of you, and let us resolve and pledge to achieve a massive victory in the upcoming election."

He recalled that when the DMK first formed the government in 1967 under party founder CN Annadurai, Congress veteran M Bhaktavatsalam had praised the dedication of DMK workers. The Congress leader, who served as chief minister from 1963 to 1967, had remarked that even if a DMK worker had only a single cup of tea, "he would work tirelessly and such a commitment was matchless."

Stalin said that DMK cadres continue to show the same level of commitment today. Taking this into account, he had already predicted that his party-led alliance would win no fewer than 200 seats. He added that, given the government’s strong performance, he is now confident that the DMK-led alliance will exceed 200 constituencies.

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats.

Also Read | Jana Nayagan row: M K Stalin targets centre over CBFC certification delay

A look back at Tamil Nadu politics Since 1967, both the DMK and AIADMK have formed governments on their own, even when contesting elections in alliance with other parties. After independence, during the first general election in the then composite Madras state in 1952, the Congress party was unable to secure an absolute majority.

It was only during the First Assembly’s (1952–57) term that non-Congress leaders, including Manickavelu Naicker of the Commonweal Party, were included in the Congress-led State Cabinet.

Although the DMK did not have an absolute majority in 2006, it governed for the full five-year term (2006–11) with support from allies, including the Congress, but without sharing power. During that period, TN Congress leaders had again unsuccessfully pressed the same demand to “share power with us”.

Advertisement