Cracks noticed on Puri Jagannath temple’s boundary wall, ASI urged to conduct survey

  • Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee wrote to ASI stating cracks have been discovered on the giant wall around the temple complex.

Livemint
Updated5 Nov 2024, 07:20 PM IST
The temple administration has also assured all support to the ASI in carrying out the repair work.
The temple administration has also assured all support to the ASI in carrying out the repair work.(Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri-X)

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have been requested by the authorities of the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri to conduct a scientific survey of the boundary wall of the 12th-century shrine since cracks have been noticed on it, reported PTI.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is the custodian of the temple.

Also Read | Odisha govt to test ghee quality for Jagannath Temple offerings

According to the report, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee wrote to ASI stating cracks have been discovered on the giant wall around the temple complex.

In the letter, Padhee has also requested the ASI for immediate repair and restoration of the 'Meghanad Pacheri' – boundary wall. He added that the civil construction wing of the SJTA has taken steps to prevent water leakage on the wall.

Apart from this, Padhee also mentioned that the SJTA initiated a tender process to improve the drainage system of Anand Bazaar, a place inside the temple where people take 'prasad'.

Also Read | Odisha: Puri’s Jagannath Temple bans tobacco products on premises from next year

The temple administration has also assured all support to the ASI in carrying out the repair work.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the matter is urgent and repair work would commence immediately to prevent further damage to the wall.

"Due to some mistakes in the past, such issues have cropped up," PTI quoted Padhee as saying who indicated construction works around the temple complex by the previous BJD government.

No secret chamber found inside Jagannath temple

In another report by Indian Express, Odisha’s law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that there was no secret chamber inside the treasury of the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Also Read | Puri’s Jagannath temple receives record cash as secret donations

The announcement comes after a survey of the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of the temple, carried out by senior scientists of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in mid-September, said the report, adding, the committee may submit its final report to the temple administration soon.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCracks noticed on Puri Jagannath temple’s boundary wall, ASI urged to conduct survey

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.