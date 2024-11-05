Cracks noticed on Puri Jagannath temple’s boundary wall, ASI urged to conduct survey

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have been requested by the authorities of the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri to conduct a scientific survey of the boundary wall of the 12th-century shrine since cracks have been noticed on it, reported PTI.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is the custodian of the temple.

According to the report, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee wrote to ASI stating cracks have been discovered on the giant wall around the temple complex.

In the letter, Padhee has also requested the ASI for immediate repair and restoration of the 'Meghanad Pacheri' – boundary wall. He added that the civil construction wing of the SJTA has taken steps to prevent water leakage on the wall.

Apart from this, Padhee also mentioned that the SJTA initiated a tender process to improve the drainage system of Anand Bazaar, a place inside the temple where people take 'prasad'.

The temple administration has also assured all support to the ASI in carrying out the repair work.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the matter is urgent and repair work would commence immediately to prevent further damage to the wall.

"Due to some mistakes in the past, such issues have cropped up," PTI quoted Padhee as saying who indicated construction works around the temple complex by the previous BJD government.

No secret chamber found inside Jagannath temple In another report by Indian Express, Odisha’s law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that there was no secret chamber inside the treasury of the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The announcement comes after a survey of the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of the temple, carried out by senior scientists of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in mid-September, said the report, adding, the committee may submit its final report to the temple administration soon.