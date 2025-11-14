Crash horror on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 5 die as speeding car breaks safety barrier, falls into ditch in MP

Five people have been killed in a tragic accident in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh after a speeding car lost control, smashed through the barrier of an eight-lane motorway, and plummeted into a ditch on Friday morning.

The fatal crash took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, within the jurisdiction of the Rawti police station, approximately 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar told PTI.

"The car was heading towards Mumbai from Delhi. The vehicle broke the expressway barrier after the driver lost control and plunged into a ditch," Kumar said.

The official indicated that the vehicle was travelling at excessive speed. It completely demolished the sturdy aluminium safety barrier before descending into the ditch. The casualties include a 15-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man.

"We suspect the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the accident," Kumar said.

Police recovered the bodies from the ditch, and they have been dispatched for a post-mortem examination.

A comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the crash is now underway.

Man killed, wife critically injured in UP motorcycle accident A 40-year-old man was killed and his wife critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway-19 in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a news agency PTI report, Station House Officer of Chandauli Sadar police station, Sanjay Kumar Singh, said that the incident took place on 12 November.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar Kesari, a resident of Bhikaripur village, he said.

The SHO said Kesari was returning home from Saiyadraja along with his wife on a motorcycle when the accident occurred.

The injured woman has been admitted to the district hospital where her condition remains serious, he added.

Car rams into stationary truck in Shamli, 4 dead Four people died when their car rammed into the rear of a stationary truck in Shamli district. The deceased were identified as Vivek (26), Prandeep (30), Ashish (28), and Sahil (25), all residents of the Sonipat district in Haryana.

The accident took place on 7 November night near the Bantikheda bridge on the Panipat-Khatima highway, when the four people were on their way to Muzaffarnagar, police said.

ASP Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters that the ill-fated car rammed into a stationary truck.