Creating a robust and secure digital ecosystem crucial for hybrid offices

The workplace of the future will be a hybrid one, with a healthy mix of work from home and coming together in an office space to collaborate. Take, for instance, a meeting where some colleagues are physically present while others join in using a collaboration tool and an electronic whiteboard, sharing the whiteboard marker seamlessly.

The fourth episode of a panel discussion, Virtual workplace 2.0, powered by Tata Communications, offers a sneak-peek into CXO’s digital strategies for 2021 on how key stakeholders can harness the power of technology to enable high-performing teams to deliver in a secure environment.

A robust digital foundation is crucial to the success of any organization today. The indicators for this include technology, coupled with some of the softer aspects like the organizational culture that is conducive to this change.

“Apart from technology, there are some aspects of building a strong digital foundation—a culture of trust and more output-based performance in the organization which comes from the top leaders. On the technology side, there needs to be strong data management, and document management processes need to be in place to make sure they are easily searchable and at the same time very secure," said Manoj Chopra, head of innovation and product development, InfrasoftTech.

For others, being digital helped during the lockdown as the transition to working from home was very smooth despite a boom in demand for laptops, even as the supply chain was disrupted.

“Being an IT company, we were already digital. The team had no problem working from home as they all had laptops or tablets and the maverick was all set. We also turned digital to connect with our partners through webinars and team building events," said Vinay Shetty, regional director-Asia, Asus Technology Pvt. Ltd.

As businesses adapt to this new normal, a 360-degree digital transformation can go a long way to ensure that work goes on seamlessly. “360 means that each part of your chain is digital—you can go and sell to your customers digitally, employees can work productively from home. You need to look at all the parts of your value chain and try and convert them to digital," said Rajarshi Purkayastha, head, pre-sales, India, MECAA, Tata Communications.

The BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) space had been trying to create a digital ecosystem for the past few years for many reasons, including reducing costs. This digitization journey that had already been initiated helped them prime for this shift during the lockdown. But with cyberattacks rising over the last nine months, creating a system which is secure becomes critical. “Concern for cyber-resilience is heightened during the pandemic. But having the right security systems installed helped us in keeping our data safe. We also started awareness programmes for customers since transaction-based attacks started increasing," said Milind Varerkar, general manager-IT, Saraswat Bank.

Collaboration across the entire value chain is key for any organization, which can be further enhanced using the right set of digital tools. Businesses are using technology to improve employee collaboration and increase productivity.

“How to make people productive has gained all-new importance in the last nine months. Traditionally, not everything is designed for employees to be productive on one screen the entire day. We tried to use one tool for multiple functions, and it really gave out good results in terms of productivity," said Atul Ahuja, vice-president–Asia, Softline International.

For the future, it is expected that the work model will be more hybrid as against a complete work from home scenario. “People will slowly return to work as and when the vaccines work their magic. What is important for a hybrid workplace is people should be able to walk in regardless of location and get to work, collaborating with team members," Chopra said.

There are four pillars that define workplace readiness from a digital perspective – cloud, security, network and collaboration. Tata Communications has come out with a new tool to give businesses direction on which areas to focus on in the future, which also includes an effective mechanism for feedback.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via