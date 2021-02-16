Creating a robust and secure digital ecosystem crucial for hybrid offices

The BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) space had been trying to create a digital ecosystem for the past few years for many reasons, including reducing costs. This digitization journey that had already been initiated helped them prime for this shift during the lockdown. But with cyberattacks rising over the last nine months, creating a system which is secure becomes critical. “Concern for cyber-resilience is heightened during the pandemic. But having the right security systems installed helped us in keeping our data safe. We also started awareness programmes for customers since transaction-based attacks started increasing," said Milind Varerkar, general manager-IT, Saraswat Bank.