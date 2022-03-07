This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In an effort to generate impactful awareness about the usage of generic medicines within the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and beneficiaries of the Jan Aushadhi Yojana today on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In an effort to generate impactful awareness about the usage of generic medicines within the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and beneficiaries of the Jan Aushadhi Yojana today on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas.
The interaction will be followed by an address by the Prime Minister on the occasion, on the theme of the event which is "Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi," as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). PM Modi on Twitter said, "at 12:30 PM today, will be joining a programme to mark the Jan Aushadhi Diwas. I look forward to interacting with the Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and beneficiaries of the scheme which has brought an affordable medicines revolution.
The interaction will be followed by an address by the Prime Minister on the occasion, on the theme of the event which is "Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi," as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). PM Modi on Twitter said, "at 12:30 PM today, will be joining a programme to mark the Jan Aushadhi Diwas. I look forward to interacting with the Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and beneficiaries of the scheme which has brought an affordable medicines revolution.
Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This week will include various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.
This week will include various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.
In line with the Prime Minister's vision to make medicines affordable and accessible to the citizens, there are now more than 8600 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district, PMO statement noted.
In line with the Prime Minister's vision to make medicines affordable and accessible to the citizens, there are now more than 8600 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district, PMO statement noted.
The Prime Minister will begin interactions on Monday at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister will begin interactions on Monday at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.