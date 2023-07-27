‘Creating modern infrastructure in Rajasthan in our priority': PM Modi in Sikar2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects in Rajasthan's Sikar district, including PM Kisan Samriddhi centers and medical colleges. He assured farmers that the government will not let them suffer due to urea prices.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated various development projects in the Sikar district of poll-bound Rajasthan. He said that the central government has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years and created new arrangements from seed to market for them.
