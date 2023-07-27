Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated various development projects in the Sikar district of poll-bound Rajasthan. He said that the central government has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years and created new arrangements from seed to market for them.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony in Sikar, PM Modi said, “Today the country's farmers have received ₹18,000 crores under the PM Kisan Samriddhi. Today, 1,25,000 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) centers have started in the country."

“The PMKSYs centers at the block and village level will benefit farmers... Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has also started for the farmers...New Urea gold has been started. Rajasthan's different areas have also received medical colleges and Eklavya model schools...," he said.

He also said that the BJP-led central government will not allow farmers to suffer due to the price of urea, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

“The power of the farmers and the hard work of the farmers extract gold from the soil. That's why our government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers of the country," said PM Modi.

'After so many decades since independence, such a government has come to power, which understands the pain and sorrow of the farmer, understands the concern of the farmer, that's why decisions have been taken continuously in the interest of the farmers in the last nine years," he added.

PM Modi also asserted that creating modern infrastructure in Rajasthan is the central government's priority.

He also mentioned Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's absence at the event and said that the chief minister has been ill for some time now, hence, he could not attend the event today.

“CM Ashok Gehlot has been ill for some time now & has injured his leg. He was supposed to attend the program today, but could not due to his health conditions. I pray for his good health...," the Prime Minister added.

However, Gehlot earlier today accused the PM's office of removing his speech from the Modi event. “Today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," he tweeted.

Following this, PM Modi clarified that he has been invited to the event, but his office said Gehlot will not be able to join.

“Ashok Gehlot ji, in accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programs with your presence," the PMO said.