Cred acquires Kuvera, enters wealth-management space
Once the deal goes through, Kuvera's team and products will continue to operate independently, but will also work closely with Cred’s leadership on scaling its network, ecosystem, brand and distribution, Cred said.
Bengaluru: Fintech unicorn Cred said on Tuesday it will acquire online wealth-management platform Kuvera in a cash-and stock-deal to enter the wealth-management space. The size of the deal was not disclosed.
