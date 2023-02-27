CRED CEO Kunal Shah draws flak after revealing his salary

The CRED CEO held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram on February 26, during which he disclosed his salary. In response to a question from a user who was surprised by his low salary, Shah explained that he earns a monthly salary of ₹15,000 because he does not believe he should receive a good salary until the company becomes profitable. Shah also mentioned that he is able to survive on this salary because he sold his previous company, FreeCharge, for a substantial sum.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}