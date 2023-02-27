CRED CEO Kunal Shah draws flak after revealing his salary

CRED CEO Kunal Shah draws flak after revealing his salary2 min read . 12:29 PM IST
Kunal Shah, the CEO of CRED, who recently disclosed that he earns a monthly salary.
CEOs who choose to draw a minimum salary are becoming more common in recent times. These CEOs believe that their salaries should reflect the performance of their company, and therefore, should not be high unless the company is profitable.
One example is Kunal Shah, the CEO of CRED, who recently disclosed that he earns a monthly salary of ₹15,000, despite leading a successful fintech company. Shah believes that he should not receive a high salary until CRED becomes profitable.
The CRED CEO held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram on February 26, during which he disclosed his salary. In response to a question from a user who was surprised by his low salary, Shah explained that he earns a monthly salary of ₹15,000 because he does not believe he should receive a good salary until the company becomes profitable. Shah also mentioned that he is able to survive on this salary because he sold his previous company, FreeCharge, for a substantial sum.
After a Twitter user, Ajeeth Patel, shared a screenshot of Shah's Instagram story, commenting that there are CEOs who earn salaries in crores while Shah earns a modest salary of ₹15,000, the post has received over two thousand likes and over 1,73,500 views.
The response to Shah's revelation has been mixed. Some people appreciate his decision to not take a high salary until the company becomes profitable while many others think that it is merely a way for him to save on taxes. For some, it simply doesn’t matter since he has various other ways of compensating it.
“Bro what are you talking about most of his startups are loss making and burning investor’s money he should take 0 salary and focus on making the startups profitable rather than making bonfire the fundings that he gets," wrote one user.
“He will sell his shares in series rounds right,so he doesn't care about salary," wrote another user while one user pointed out that Shah was an angel investor and invested in over 500 startups. “His angel investments will also be giving him income as when he exits from investments," he wrote.
In 2013, Zuckerberg requested an annual salary of $1, making him the lowest-paid employee in Facebook. He, however, received other forms of compensation, such as bonuses and stock awards. Zuckerberg has stated that his salary is symbolic of his belief that his success is tied to the success of Facebook.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, famously said that he only took a salary of $1 per year. He is compensated through a performance-based compensation plan tied to Tesla's market cap and other financial metrics. Musk's compensation plan allows him to earn up to $55.8 billion in stock options if Tesla meets certain goals.
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was also reported to draw a salary of $1 per year. Like Zuckerberg and Musk, Dorsey's compensation is tied to his company's performance through stock awards and other bonuses.
