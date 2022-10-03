CRED, upGrad, Groww top Indian cos on rise in LinkedIn's top 25 startup list

CRED, upGrad, Groww top Indian cos on rise in LinkedIn's top 25 startup list1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
Indian startups have reportedly raised over $1 billion in August this year alone, and over $21 billion between January to August 2022 despite funding winter and slowing global economy.
In its recent report, LinkedIn listed 25 emerging Indian companies gaining attention. Financial services startup CRED topped the list, followed by edtech platform upGrad.
Online investment platform Groww was placed third while delivery startup Zepto was placed fourth.
Online learning platform upGrad, led the way with a funding of $210 million in Series F funding.
LinkedIn complied the list with data across four pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement within the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from our flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list.
"And this robust startup ecosystem is key to India realising its dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025," professional networking site said.
MBA Chai Wala, the chain of tea-serving cafes gained popularity because of the background of its unconventional founder, was also featured in the list, and was at the sixth position, while marketplace for pre-owned cars Spinny was placed seventh.
Content-to-commerce platform, The Good Glamm Group, social media company ShareChat also featured in the list placed at eighth, and eleventh position respectively.
"Our 5th annual LinkedIn Top Startups list is the resource to find the startups to pay attention to right now, featuring 25 Indian companies that are rising to the challenges of the moment and continuing to innovate and gain attention in 2022," said the professional networking site said
