Credai partners Indian Green Building Council for green projects1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 02:48 PM IST
The partnership with IGBC will allow Credai to strengthen its capabilities and knowledge, with the aim of reducing carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. This initiative aligns with India’s vision of reaching net-zero by 2070.
New Delhi: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) has partnered with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to build over 1,000 certified green projects across India in the next two years, and 4,000 projects by 2030. This partnership was announced at Credai investiture ceremony, where Boman Irani was named the new president of Credai National for the term 2023-25.
