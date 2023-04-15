New Delhi: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) has partnered with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to build over 1,000 certified green projects across India in the next two years, and 4,000 projects by 2030. This partnership was announced at Credai investiture ceremony, where Boman Irani was named the new president of Credai National for the term 2023-25.

Real Estate Body, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) on Saturday announced a nation-wide partnership with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), on the occasion of CREDAI’s investiture ceremony which witnessed Boman Irani becoming the new president of CREDAI National for the term 2023-25.

CREDAI MCHI, too, announced a change in leadership with Domnic Romell becoming the President for the realty body in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Under the association with IGBC, CREDAI pledges to build over 1000 Certified Green Projects in the next 2 years across India, and 4000 projects by 2030, through adoption of IGBC Green & Net Zero building ratings. This will mean an addition of over 4,00,000 housing units in the green development category across the country.

These projects will be certified by IGBC and will usher in a new era of green development, inspiring thousands of real estate developers as CREDAI spearheads a nation-wide Green Building movement, the association said in a statement.

CREDAI’s partnership with IGBC, will allow the necessary know-how and strengthen capabilities of CREDAI developers to ‘Build Better’. As an extension to meeting CREDAI’s goal of reducing carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, this will provide an impetus towards charting a roadmap for the same and aligns CREDAI to our country’s vision of reaching Net Zero by 2070, the statement said.

On the occasion Boman Irani also launched the National Vision of G.R.O.W.T.H: Integrating CREDAI National and all its chapters in a unified mission.

CREDAI MCHI has also partnered with real estate sustainability consultant ‘Smarter Dharma’ as its Sustainability Partner for Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Earmarking Sustainable Development, CREDAI National President, Boman Irani, said that the industry is moving into a new era of inclusive and sustainable growth and towards this end, the CREDAI has collaborated with IGBC for achieving the motto ‘Better Buildings, Building Better’, that will go a long way in enabling developers to build sustainably.

