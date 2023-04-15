Credai partners Indian Green Building Council for green projects

CREDAI’s partnership with IGBC, will allow the necessary know-how and strengthen capabilities of CREDAI developers to ‘Build Better’. As an extension to meeting CREDAI’s goal of reducing carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, this will provide an impetus towards charting a roadmap for the same and aligns CREDAI to our country’s vision of reaching Net Zero by 2070, the statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}