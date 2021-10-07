Credit card growth in August highest in past 10 months: Report

UPI continued to witness robust growth, with total payments growing around 114% YoY in August to ₹6.4 trillion. Ticket size in UPI though moderated slightly to ₹1,798 from ₹1,867 seen in July. The market share of UPI has been constantly increasing and stood around 80% over five months in FY22, while the share of debit/credit cards stood at 8-10%. Credit card spends is witnessing a strong recovery over the past few months. Increased economic activity, coupled with the festive season, would enable spends to grow at a healthy pace over the medium term, as per the report.