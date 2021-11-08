Mumbai: Credit card spends have grown 34% sequentially in Q2 FY22 and trends of October and November first week remain very strong, analysts said.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, card spends traction is evident from the record absolute spend of ₹80,200 crore in September and the ratio of credit card to debit card spend which stands at 1.28x now (highest since April 2019). They believe that October is likely to be 15-18% better than September.

“As per Q2FY22 results, receivables grew 9% for SBI Card in Q2 FY22 compared to total 31% growth in spends. This lagged growth has been evident in the industry data. While industry spends grew 6.3% between April and June, receivables actually declined 10%," the report said on Monday.

Between June and September, industry spending grew 28% while receivables grew 12.5%. The growth in receivables, the report said, should increase as more transactors convert to revolver or equated monthly instalments.

Overall cards in force improved sequentially to 65 million cards, up 11% year-on-year and 2% month-on-month (m-o-m). SBI Card’s market share dipped marginally to 19.35% in September as against 19.40% in August, while that of HDFC Bank’s remained stable at 23%.

“Overall credit card outstanding remained stable at ₹1.1 trillion despite 3% m-o-m increase in spends and 2% increase in credit card outstanding. Average receivable per card in force for the industry declined 2% m-o-m," it said.

