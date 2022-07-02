Industry-wide credit card spends stayed above ₹1 lakh crore mark for the third consecutive month in May to ₹1.14 lakh crore registering a growth of 8% on a month-on-month basis. With that, the industry's credit card spends is at an all-time high. HDFC Bank and SBI Card credit card spends more than doubled in the month and dominated the overall industry. In June, the spends are likely to soften, however, can maintain more than ₹1 lakh crore mark.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}