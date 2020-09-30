Credit card to income tax to driving license: 10 rules changing from tomorrow

The tension of keeping a hard copy of documents like RC and driving license together while driving is going to end. Now you can drive a vehicle with only a valid soft copy of these documents attached to the vehicle.The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification of various such amendments made in the Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, which will come into effect from October 1. In a step towards easing commuter convenience, the central government is set to digitise documents including maintenance of vehicles, driving licences and e-challans that will now be done through an information technology portal from 1 October 2020. Drivers can maintain their vehicular documents on Central govt's online portal like Digi-locker or m-parivahan.