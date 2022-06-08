Credit cards with UPI: How RBI’s announcement changes your buying experience2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 12:41 PM IST
Currently, UPI transactions can be linked to their savings or current accounts via debit cards only.
On June 8, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recommended linking credit cards to UPI networks. Governor Shaktikanta Das declared that the procedure would begin with RuPay credit cards for the time being. Currently, UPI allows transactions by linking customers' debit cards to their savings or current accounts.