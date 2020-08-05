NEW DELHI: Credit worth ₹40,473 crore was sanctioned for small businesses under the PM Mudra Yojana during the first four months of this fiscal. Of this, 87% of loans have been disbursed, official data showed.

Despite a slow start because of the lockdown, demand is gradually picking up, a banker told Mint. As much as 52.83 lakh loans have been sanctioned between April and July across public and private sector banks, regional rural banks and non-banking financial companies.

The scheme offers collateral-free loans up to ₹10 lakh and was launched in 2015 to allow non-farm small and micro enterprises, that generate maximum employment, easy access to credit to.

The scheme offers loans under three categories – Shishu, Kishore and Tarun—that indicates the stage of development and funding needs of small businesses such as business loans for traders, shopkeepers, among others. Loans worth ₹50,000 are covered under Shishu, ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh under Tarun and from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh under Kishore. Of this, demand of Shishu loans have been the most.

Mudra loan disbursals have picked up significantly since launch. According to official data, 62.23 lakh loans worth ₹3.29 trillion were disbursed under the scheme in 2019-20. In 2018-19, loans worth ₹3.11 trillion were disbursed, compared with ₹2.46 trillion a year ago. Disbursal was at ₹1.33 trillion in 2015-16.

Another official said that not many micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were eligible under the government-backed emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) that was rolled out in May, especially micro units.

"If you look at the latest data under ECLGS, we have a long way to go. The sanction is only 46% of the target of ₹3 trillion. And if some small borrowers are eligible, not everyone is coming forward to opt for the scheme, as businesses are finding it difficult to reopen their units," the official said. "And even for those who have availed the loan, most of the funds have been used to pay salaries and bills, and not really utilized and not really for their production units."

The finance ministry had also offered to provide some relief to the Mudra Shishu borrowers. On June 24, the union cabinet had approved 2% interest subvention for a period of 12 months to prompt loan payees under the Shishu category and is expected to benefit more than 30 million credit takers.

“After availing the three-month loan moratorium (approved by the Reserve Bank of India), when they come back to pay interest/EMI, they will have a problem. (That’s why) we want to support them with an interest subvention. The incentive will be to pay in time to get the 2% interest subvention," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said while announcing the provision in May. "This support will entail total relief of ₹1,500 crore, which is for all Shishu loan holders."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via