Credit disbursal to small businesses picks up

"If you look at the latest data under ECLGS, we have a long way to go. The sanction is only 46% of the target of ₹3 trillion. And if some small borrowers are eligible, not everyone is coming forward to opt for the scheme, as businesses are finding it difficult to reopen their units," the official said. "And even for those who have availed the loan, most of the funds have been used to pay salaries and bills, and not really utilized and not really for their production units."