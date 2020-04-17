Credit flow eased for cash-starved developers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced measures to ease liquidity for the cash-starved real estate sector, besides enhancing credit flow. The move comes at a time when home sales have slumped and lending has dried up.

The central bank extended the date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) of project loans for commercial real estate (CRE) projects, which have been delayed for reasons beyond the control of the promoters, by giving a year’s extension, over and above the one-year extension permitted, without treating it as restructuring.

It has also extended the moratorium on non-banking financial companies’ loans to CRE projects by one year.

Commercial real estate borrowers, who have been regularly repaying their loans till 29 February, will now have a six-month window before their defaults turn into non-performing assets (NPAs).

“...The measures announced aim to maintain adequate liquidity in the system, facilitate bank credit flow and ease financial stress. These are absolutely welcome, given that economic activity has come to a standstill during the lockdown," said Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder, Hiranandani Group, and president of industry body National Real Estate Development Council.

The central bank had earlier permitted extension by one year without asset classification downgrade, if DCCO was delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters.

“This relief is now also allowed for NBFCs; loans by NBFCs to commercial real estate will get the same relief. This move will positively impact NBFCs and real estate," Hiranandani added.

The real estate sector has been in a nearly six-year-long slowdown, worsened by the NBFC liquidity crisis, and now the covid-19-led lockdown.