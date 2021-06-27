Keeping the constitution of India and his birthplace in the highest regard, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his gratitude and respect for both upon reaching Kanpur Dehat.

President Kovind bowed down to touch the soil and pay obeisance to the land of his birth as soon as he landed at a helipad near his village Paraunkh -- some 70 km from Kanpur city.

Later speaking at an event, he credited the democratic system and the love of his village for all the success he has achieved.

"I had never imagined even in my dreams that an ordinary boy like me from a village would get the privilege of discharging responsibilities of the highest office of the country. But our democratic system has made it possible," said President Koving at a Jan Abhinandan Samaroh in Kanpur Dehat on Sunday.

"Today, on this occasion, I bow to freedom fighters of country and the drafting committee of the Constitution for their sacrifice and contribution. As far as I have reached today, the credit goes to the soil of this village and the love and blessings of all of you," he added.

The president is on a three-day visit to his birthplace. He is scheduled to take part in various programmes in Paraunkh village on Sunday.

On Saturday, he met his old acquaintances, public representatives, entrepreneurs, educationists and others at the Circuit House in Kanpur. Over 50 people, including the director of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur and the vice-chancellors of the CSJM University and the HBTU, met him.

President Kovind will board his special presidential train on Monday from the Kanpur Central railway station to reach Lucknow for a two-day visit.

An incumbent president is travelling by train after a gap of 15 years.

This is Kovind's first visit to his birthplace after becoming the president. Though he had desired to visit the place earlier, it could not materialise because of the coronavirus pandemic.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.