Credit growth decelerates to 6.7% in June

The data further said credit growth to the services sector decelerated to 10.7% ( ₹2528489 crore) in June 2020 from 13% last January. Within services, credit growth to computer software increased to 12.5% at the end of June 2020 compared to 0.1% a year ago. Credit growth to tourism, hotels and restaurants also increased to 16.8% at the end of June 2020 as against 8.2% a year ago