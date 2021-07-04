Credit growth flat as lenders, borrowers risk averse, says Care Ratings

In absolute terms, bank credit increased by ₹6 trillion compared with fortnight ended 19 June 2020, and stood largely at similar level as compared with previous fortnight. The incremental non-food credit (April to June) growth for FY22 stood at -0.4% compared with -0.9% in FY21, which indicates that the incremental growth has been better than last year but is yet to return to normal level, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}