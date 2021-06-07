MUMBAI : Despite the low base effect of the previous year, when India was under a complete lockdown, credit growth was slower as on 21 May, at 6%.

“This can be ascribed to risk aversion and regional lockdown imposed by states this year to curb the spread of coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic that started in April 2021 and continued in May 2021," Care Ratings said in a report.

Bank credit growth, Care Ratings said, has remained at 6%, and has been restricted from falling further on account of the various schemes by the government. Credit growth for FY22 is likely to remain in low double digit on the back of the outbreak of the second wave and its impact on the overall economy, it said. However, the credit growth will be supported by ECLGS scheme that has been extended till September 2021 and disbursements extended till 31 December 2021.

While in absolute terms, bank credit increased by ₹6.1 trillion compared with fortnight ended 21 May 2020, it has declined marginally in comparison with previous fortnight. The incremental credit (April to May) growth for FY22 stood at -0.5% as compared with -1.1% in FY21 and - 0.2% in FY20, which indicates that the incremental growth has been better than last year but is yet to return to normal, Care Ratings said.

“Furthermore, negative to slower growth in large industries and services segment has restricted the overall bank credit growth," it added.

That apart, deposits grew by 9.7% y-o-y for the fortnight ended 21 May 2021, marginally lower compared with the fortnight ended 7 May 2021 and the previous year.

“The lower growth rate (y-o-y) in deposits can be partly attributed to base effect and fall in deposits rate of banks. Also, the inflows in debt mutual fund and equity mutual fund may have led to the decline in bank deposit value," it added.

