Credit growth slower than when India was under complete lockdown

Bank credit growth, Care Ratings said, has remained at 6%, and has been restricted from falling further on account of the various schemes by the government. Credit growth for FY22 is likely to remain in low double digit on the back of the outbreak of the second wave and its impact on the overall economy, it said. However, the credit growth will be supported by ECLGS scheme that has been extended till September 2021 and disbursements extended till 31 December 2021.