Credit linkage worth ₹365 crore empowered Goa women SHGs as entrepreneurs: CM Pramod Sawant

A credit linkage of ₹365 crore to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Goa has empowered thousands of women to start small enterprises and service-based businesses, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in Panaji on July 1.

Addressing a bankers' conclave in the state capital, Sawant praised the crucial role of financial institutions in financing SHGs. The event was organised by the Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission (GSRLM) and attended by senior officials, representatives of the banking sector, and SHGs.

"During the financial year 2024 to 2025 alone, SHGs in Goa received credit linkages worth over ₹365 crore. This financial support has empowered thousands of women to start small enterprises, take up farming and launch service-based businesses," Sawant said while speaking at the conclave.

What is Credit Linkage? Credit linkage refers to the process of connecting individuals, groups, or entities with formal financial institutions, primarily banks, to facilitate access to loans and other credit facilities.

The chief minister appealed to bankers to further simplify credit access and increase handholding for SHGs, especially in the areas of digital literacy, financial awareness, and entrepreneurship. When financial institutions walk alongside our rural women, real change begins, the chief minister said.

Sawant said GSRLM helped transform the lives at the grassroots, leading to the formation of more than 3,250 SHGs which positively impacted more than 43,000 households.

"These groups are not just financial entities, but they are also stories of hope, courage, and self-reliance. These are not just numbers on paper, they represent women who chose to rise, take charge of their livelihoods, and inspire others," the chief minister added.

Sawant said on the occasion that 170 women-led SHGs have been empanelled and 14 canteens are operational in government offices under the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana launched in 2023 as a part of the Swayampurna Goa Mission.

"These canteens provide hygienic food while offering stable income opportunities to rural women," he said.