Credit metrics of auto dealers may suffer due to tepid sales in FY21: Crisil

NEW DELHI: Profitability and credit metrics of automobile dealers are expected to suffer significantly as domestic sales across vehicle categories may drop in double digits because of the covid-19 induced economic downturn, said ratings agency Crisil on Wednesday.

Financials of auto dealers were stretched due to 18% drop in vehicle sales in FY20, and the adverse impact of covid-19 on businesses is expected to aggravate the situation.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), vehicle sales could plunge more than 25% across categories in the current fiscal.

The ability of automotive dealers to withstand demand contraction has reduced because of lower sales volume per dealer, given the aggressive dealership expansions adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) over the past six fiscals. For instance, while OEM sales volume was 17% higher last fiscal compared with fiscal 2015, average sales volume per dealership declined by 30%, Crisil said in a note.

Subdued sales, carry-over stocks of BS-IV norm compliant two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, and squeeze in profitability will lead to net losses for auto dealers in the first half of the current fiscal.

According to Gautam Shahi, director, Crisil Ratings, dealers with own showrooms and those with higher mix of the more profitable ancillary services will be better placed to withstand the shock.

“In fiscal 2021, a sharp decline in vehicle sales volume and ancillary income (through service, spare parts and insurance, amounting to 10-12% of revenue) will lead to a 50-100 bps moderation in operating profitability because of sub-optimal coverage of fixed costs. This drop is substantial, considering the thin operating margin of 3-4% of dealers and 50 bps moderation already seen last fiscal," added Shahi.

The report also mentioned that moratorium offered by the Reserve Bank of India and support provided by vehicle manufacturers in the form of early payment of incentives or part interest cost funding are expected to provide some temporary respite on liquidity.

“With stress rising due to weak vehicle sales, credit metrics of automotive dealers are already deteriorating. With cash accrual expected to halve, credit metrics such as interest coverage ratio will moderate to 1.1-1.2 times this fiscal from 1.5 times in fiscal 2020 and 2 times in fiscal 2019," said Sushant Sarode, associate director, Crisil Ratings.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated