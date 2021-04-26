Credit profile of construction firms to stay resilient despite covid disruptions

“Interactions with our rated issuers in the construction sector indicate limited or no impact thus far on project execution. Most companies rated by ICRA in the investment grade have adequate liquidity and have demonstrated the ability to ramp-up execution pace, which makes their credit profile resilient to short-term disruptions. ICRA has a 'stable' outlook on the construction sector over the medium term, supported by an adequate order book (order book-to-operating income ratio stands at over three times for most construction companies), strong pipeline of projects under the national infrastructure pipeline, as well as the measures taken by the government to support project execution," Gupta said. “We will continue to monitor the situation, especially the receivables and billing cycle, which impact the liquidity profile of the contractors."

